Harvey Fierstein
Born 6 June 1954
Harvey Fierstein
1954-06-06
Harvey Fierstein Biography (Wikipedia)
Harvey Forbes Fierstein ( FIRE-steen; born June 6, 1954) is an American actor, playwright, and voice actor. Fierstein has won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his own play Torch Song Trilogy (about a gay drag-performer and his quest for true love and family) and the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for playing Edna Turnblad in Hairspray. He also wrote the book for the musical La Cage aux Folles, for which he won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical, and wrote the book for the Tony Award-winning Kinky Boots. He was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2007.
Harvey Fierstein Tracks
(You're) Timeless To Me
Dick Latessa
(You're) Timeless To Me
(You're) Timeless To Me
You're Timeless To Me
Harvey Fierstein
You're Timeless To Me
You're Timeless To Me
Welcome To The 60s
Marissa Jaret Winokur
Welcome To The 60s
Welcome To The 60s
You're Timeless To Me
Harvey Fierstein
You're Timeless To Me
You're Timeless To Me
