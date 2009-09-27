Stomu Yamashta's Go
Stomu Yamashta's Go Biography
Go was a rock supergroup formed in 1976 by Stomu Yamashta (percussion and keyboards), which also included Steve Winwood (vocals and keyboards), Al Di Meola (lead guitar), Klaus Schulze (synthesizers) and Michael Shrieve (drums). Go is the Japanese word for "five".
Go recorded two studio albums, Go (1976) and Go Too (1977). The band also recorded June 12, 1976 concert they performed in France, which was released as the album, Live From Paris.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stomu Yamashta's Go Tracks
Seen You Before
