Go was a rock supergroup formed in 1976 by Stomu Yamashta (percussion and keyboards), which also included Steve Winwood (vocals and keyboards), Al Di Meola (lead guitar), Klaus Schulze (synthesizers) and Michael Shrieve (drums). Go is the Japanese word for "five".

Go recorded two studio albums, Go (1976) and Go Too (1977). The band also recorded June 12, 1976 concert they performed in France, which was released as the album, Live From Paris.