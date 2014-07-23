[dialogue]Special Purpose Artist
[dialogue]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/314e1c25-dde7-4e4d-b2f4-0a7b9f7c56dc
[dialogue] Tracks
Sort by
No Internet
[dialogue]
No Internet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Internet
Performer
Last played on
War Thing
[dialogue]
War Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
War Thing
Last played on
Don't Change
[dialogue]
Don't Change
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Change
Love Song
[dialogue]
Love Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Song
Lost Without
[dialogue]
Lost Without
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost Without
Unknown
[dialogue]
Unknown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unknown
Last played on
Demon days VIP
[dialogue]
Demon days VIP
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Demon days VIP
Last played on
Hold Your Arms
[dialogue]
Hold Your Arms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold Your Arms
Last played on
Do It Again
[dialogue]
Do It Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do It Again
Last played on
Loss Of Life
[dialogue]
Loss Of Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loss Of Life
Last played on
[dialogue] Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist