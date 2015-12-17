David PhelpsVocalist, songwriter and vocal arranger. Born 21 October 1969
David Phelps
1969-10-21
David Phelps Biography (Wikipedia)
David Norris Phelps (born October 21, 1969) is an American Christian music vocalist, songwriter and vocal arranger, who is best known for singing tenor in the Gaither Vocal Band. He has also released several solo albums, including four Christmas collections. On January 13, 2008, Phelps appeared on Extreme Makeover Home Edition for the Woodhouse family.
David Phelps Tracks
Hark the Herold
David Phelps
Hark the Herold
Hark the Herold
