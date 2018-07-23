Marty BrownUS country vocalist. Born 25 July 1965
Marty Brown
1965-07-25
Marty Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennis Marty Brown (born July 25, 1965 in Maceo, Kentucky) is an American country music artist. Active between 1991 and 1996, he has released four studio albums and has charted one single on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.
Marty Brown Tracks
Let's Begin Again
Honky Tonk Special
It Must Be The Rain
Love Comes Easy
Too Lonely Too Long
No Honky Tonkin' Tonight
