Dennis Marty Brown (born July 25, 1965 in Maceo, Kentucky) is an American country music artist. Active between 1991 and 1996, he has released four studio albums and has charted one single on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia