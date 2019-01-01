Dominic HowardBorn 7 December 1977
Dominic Howard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977-12-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3144bf1e-4033-4de0-900f-a59726a9681f
Dominic Howard Biography (Wikipedia)
Dominic James Howard (born 7 December 1977) is an English musician, best known as the drummer, percussionist and co-producer for the rock band Muse.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dominic Howard Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist