Phil CunninghamRock musician. Born 7 December 1974
Phil Cunningham
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974-12-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/31408ce7-9f36-4c16-9b61-fe55c927e206
Phil Cunningham Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Cunningham (born 7 December 1974 in Macclesfield, Cheshire) is an English guitarist who is a member of the bands Marion, New Order and Bad Lieutenant.
THE SHORES OF LOCH BEE/THE HEADLANDS/THE FLOGGIN' REEL
Aly Bain
THE SHORES OF LOCH BEE/THE HEADLANDS/THE FLOGGIN' REEL
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
THE SHORES OF LOCH BEE/THE HEADLANDS/THE FLOGGIN' REEL
Last played on
