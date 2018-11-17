Jeremy Backhouse
Jeremy Backhouse
Jeremy Backhouse Tracks
Bless'd Pair of Sirens
Hubert Parry
Oiseau de bois
Jules Massenet
I am the voice of the wind
Gabriel Jackson
Requiem
Giacomo Puccini
Agnus Dei
Maurice Duruflé
Pie Jesu Domine (Requiem)
Maurice Duruflé
Libera me (Messa di Requiem)
Ildebrando Pizzetti
All Night Vigil - II. Bless The Lord, O My Soul
Sergei Rachmaninov
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
Jeremy Filsell
Laudate (4 motets Op 9 No 4)
Marcel Dupré
Chansons des bois D'Amaranthe 3. Cheres Fleurs 2. Oiseau des bois
Jules Massenet
Miserere mei, Deus
Gregorio Allegri
Mass in Blue
Will Todd
Orchestra
Lux aeterna
Maurice Duruflé
Fool on the Hill
Lennon/McCartney, Vasari Singers & Jeremy Backhouse
Composer
Now that the Sun hath Veiled His Light - from 'Under the Shadow of His Wing'
Jonathan Rathbone
Bogoroditse dievo (from Vespers - All night Vigil - Op.37)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Mass in blue (jazz mass) Op.28
Adrian Revell, Ben Castle (1973), Jim Fleeman, Mike Smith, Patrick Hartley, Will Todd (1970), Will Todd, Jeremy Backhouse, Chris Storr, Dominic Glover, Fayyaz Virji, Gareth Huw Davies, Matthew K. Turner, Richard Henry & Vasari Singers
Performer
Requiem Op.9 (feat. Jeremy Backhouse, Jeremy Filsell & Vasari Singers)
Maurice Duruflé
Requiem for chorus
Gabriel Jackson
