Yuri Abramovich BashmetBorn 24 January 1953
Yuri Abramovich Bashmet
1953-01-24
Yuri Abramovich Bashmet Biography
Yuri Abramovich Bashmet (Russian: Юрий Абрамович Башмет; born 24 January 1953) is a Russian conductor, violinist, and violist.
Past BBC Events
Proms 2006: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
2006-08-18T23:30:55
18
Aug
2006
Proms 2004: Prom 58
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-29T23:30:55
29
Aug
2004
Proms 2001: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-13T23:30:55
13
Aug
2001
Proms 1997: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
1997-07-29T23:30:55
29
Jul
1997
Proms 1996: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-09T23:30:55
9
Aug
1996
