Lonnie LynnRapper Common's father. Born 24 May 1943. Died 12 September 2014
Lonnie Lynn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1943-05-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/313a04f3-74e9-480c-9f54-1d531c6dab29
Lonnie Lynn Biography (Wikipedia)
Lonnie Lynn, nicknamed "Pops" (May 24, 1943 – September 12, 2014) was an American basketball player.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lonnie Lynn Tracks
Sort by
Saviour (Gospel Rap)
Aby Thampi & Lonnie Lynn
Saviour (Gospel Rap)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saviour (Gospel Rap)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist