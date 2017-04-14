NortherFormed 1996. Disbanded 2012
Norther
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/313a0007-b9d3-4036-921a-ce311f9795ad
Norther Biography (Wikipedia)
Norther was a Finnish melodic death metal band from Espoo, Finland. The band broke up in 2012.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Norther Tracks
Sort by
Breathe
Montana, Rex Stewart, Norther & Kiki Kyte
Breathe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breathe
Last played on
Norther Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist