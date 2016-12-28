Florence DesmondBorn 31 May 1905. Died 16 January 1993
Florence Desmond
1905-05-31
Florence Desmond Biography (Wikipedia)
Florence Dawson (31 May 1905 – 16 January 1993), better known by her stage name Florence Desmond, was an English actress, comedian and impersonator.
Florence Desmond Tracks
I've Got The Deepest Shelter In Town
Florence Desmond
Florence Desmond
I've Got The Deepest Shelter In Town
I've Got The Deepest Shelter In Town
The Deepest Shelter In Town
Florence Desmond
The Deepest Shelter In Town
The Deepest Shelter In Town
The oldest Shelter in town
Florence Desmond
The oldest Shelter in town
The oldest Shelter in town
