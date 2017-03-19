Méav Ní Mhaolchatha
Méav Ní Mhaolchatha
Méav Ní Mhaolchatha ( MAYV nee WAYL-khah-hah), mononymously known as Méav, is an Irish singer, songwriter and recording artist specialising in the traditional music of her homeland. She was one of the original soloists in the musical ensemble Celtic Woman, which has sold over six million albums. Her solo albums have reached the Billboard World Music Top 10. She sings in multiple languages: English, Irish, French, Latin, Italian and German.
