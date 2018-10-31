Maxine PeakeBorn 14 July 1974
Maxine Peake
1974-07-14
Maxine Peake Biography (Wikipedia)
Maxine Peake (born 14 July 1974) is an English actress. She is best known for her roles as Twinkle in Dinnerladies and Veronica Ball in Shameless, barrister Martha Costello in the BBC legal drama Silk, and Grace Middleton in the BBC drama series The Village, as well as starring in Black Mirror episode "Metalhead". She is also an accomplished stage actress, having played the title role in Hamlet.
Maxine Peake Tracks
Another Witch Is Dead (6 Music Session, 10 Feb 2014) (feat. Maxine Peake)
Ross Orton
M.B. Motorcycle Enthusiast (6 Music Session, 10 Feb 2014) (feat. Maxine Peake)
Ross Orton
One Mans Rubbish (6 Music Session, 10 Feb 2014) (feat. Maxine Peake)
Eccentronic Research Council
Escaped Artist (6 Music Session, 10 Feb 2014) (feat. Maxine Peake)
Ross Orton
The Priest
Maxine Peake
The Priest
The Priest
Last played on
Her Kind Wicked Sisters (feat. Maxine Peake)
The Eccentronic Research Council
Her Kind Wicked Sisters (feat. Maxine Peake)
Her Kind Wicked Sisters (feat. Maxine Peake)
Last played on
Back to artist