Ronan Hardiman (born May 19, 1961 in Dublin, Ireland) is an Irish composer, famous for his soundtracks to Michael Flatley's dance shows Lord of the Dance, Feet of Flames and Celtic Tiger Live.
Run Away
Run Away
Run Away
The Lord Of The Dance
The Lord Of The Dance
The Lord Of The Dance
Sunlight
Sunlight
Sunlight
Gypsy
Gypsy
Gypsy
