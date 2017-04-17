Horst Göbel
Horst Göbel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3130cc75-5280-4dcf-ab6c-9960c64321f6
Horst Göbel Tracks
Sort by
Ornamente
Boris Blacher
Ornamente
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ornamente
Last played on
Bagatelle No 6 (Six Bagatelles) (feat. Horst Göbel)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
Bagatelle No 6 (Six Bagatelles) (feat. Horst Göbel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
Bagatelle No 6 (Six Bagatelles) (feat. Horst Göbel)
Last played on
Back to artist