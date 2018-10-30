Lizz Wright
1980-01-22
Lizz Wright Biography (Wikipedia)
Lizz Wright (born January 22, 1980) is an American jazz and gospel singer.
Lizz Wright Tracks
I've Got To Use My Imagination
Salt
Wash Me Clean (Live In Session)
Grace
I Idolize You
I'm Confessin'
What Would I Do Without You
Southern Nights
Southern Nights (Live on Jamie Cullum)
Singing In My Soul (Live In Session)
Singing In My Soul
Grace (Live In Session)
Stars Fell On Alabama
Freedom
River Man
Thank You
Silence
Barley
What Would I Do
Seems Im Never Tired Of Loving You
In From The Storm
Right Where You Are
Right Where You Are
Lizz Wright
Freedom
Stop
Seems I Never Tire
New Game
Afro Blue
Like Someone In Love
