Wu Han (born February 19, 1959) is a Taiwanese-American pianist and influential figure in the classical music world. Leading an unusually multifaceted career, she has risen to international prominence through her wide-ranging activities as a concert performer, recording artist, educator, arts administrator, and cultural entrepreneur. She is currently the Co-Artistic Director of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Chamber Music Today in Korea, and Music@Menlo in California and Co-Founder of ArtistLed.