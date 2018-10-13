Pearl BaileyBorn 29 March 1918. Died 17 August 1990
Pearl Bailey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p062cfpz.jpg
1918-03-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/312f7705-d15e-478d-aa13-0a5c05113c31
Pearl Bailey Biography (Wikipedia)
Pearl Mae Bailey (March 29, 1918 – August 17, 1990) was an American actress and singer. After appearing in vaudeville she made her Broadway debut in St. Louis Woman in 1946. She won a Tony Award for the title role in the all-black production of Hello, Dolly! in 1968. In 1986, she won a Daytime Emmy award for her performance as a fairy godmother in the ABC Afterschool Special, Cindy Eller: A Modern Fairy Tale.
Her rendition of "Takes Two to Tango" hit the top ten in 1952. She received the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 1976 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom on October 17, 1988.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pearl Bailey Tracks
Sort by
Beat Out Dat Rhythm On A Drum
Pearl Bailey
Pearl Bailey
Beat Out Dat Rhythm On A Drum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
Tess's Torch Song
Pearl Bailey
Tess's Torch Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
Tess's Torch Song
Last played on
Swingin' On A Star
Pearl Bailey
Swingin' On A Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
Swingin' On A Star
Last played on
Hey There
Pearl Bailey
Hey There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
Hey There
Last played on
(I Left My Heart) In San Francisco
Pearl Bailey
(I Left My Heart) In San Francisco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
(I Left My Heart) In San Francisco
Last played on
That Certain Feeling
Pearl Bailey
That Certain Feeling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
That Certain Feeling
Last played on
Two Ladies In De Shape Of De Banana Tree
Pearl Bailey
Two Ladies In De Shape Of De Banana Tree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
Two Ladies In De Shape Of De Banana Tree
Performer
Last played on
Deep In A Dream
Pearl Bailey
Deep In A Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
Deep In A Dream
Last played on
The Laziest Gal In Town
Pearl Bailey
The Laziest Gal In Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
The Laziest Gal In Town
Last played on
Best Of Friends
Pearl Bailey
Best Of Friends
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
Best Of Friends
Last played on
Easy To Love
Pearl Bailey
Easy To Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
Easy To Love
Last played on
Takes Two To Tango
Pearl Bailey
Takes Two To Tango
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
Takes Two To Tango
Last played on
Ma, He's Making Eyes At Me
Pearl Bailey
Ma, He's Making Eyes At Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
Ma, He's Making Eyes At Me
Last played on
Ain't She Sweet
Pearl Bailey
Ain't She Sweet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
Ain't She Sweet
Last played on
I'm Lazy, That's All
Pearl Bailey
I'm Lazy, That's All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
I'm Lazy, That's All
Last played on
Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend
Pearl Bailey
Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend
Last played on
One Man Ain't Quite enough
Pearl Bailey
One Man Ain't Quite enough
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
One Man Ain't Quite enough
Last played on
Tired
Pearl Bailey
Tired
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
Tired
Last played on
Cherry's At The Top Of The Tree
Pearl Bailey
Cherry's At The Top Of The Tree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
Cherry's At The Top Of The Tree
Last played on
I Hate Men
Pearl Bailey
I Hate Men
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
I Hate Men
Last played on
You Came A Long Way From St Louis
Pearl Bailey
You Came A Long Way From St Louis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
You Came A Long Way From St Louis
Last played on
St Louis Blues
Pearl Bailey
St Louis Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
St Louis Blues
Last played on
Satin And Silk
Pearl Bailey
Satin And Silk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
Satin And Silk
Last played on
House Of Flowers
Pearl Bailey
House Of Flowers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
You Brought Me More Sunshine Than I Could Use
Pearl Bailey
Pearl Bailey
You Brought Me More Sunshine Than I Could Use
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
Personality
Pearl Bailey
Personality
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
Personality
Last played on
I Got Rhythm
Pearl Bailey
I Got Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
I Got Rhythm
Last played on
Big Nobody
Pearl Bailey
Big Nobody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
Big Nobody
Last played on
I Put My Hand In
Pearl Bailey
I Put My Hand In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
I Put My Hand In
Last played on
So Long Dearie
Pearl Bailey
So Long Dearie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
So Long Dearie
Last played on
Let's Do It (Let's Fall In Love)
Pearl Bailey
Let's Do It (Let's Fall In Love)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
Let's Do It (Let's Fall In Love)
Last played on
Saturday Night Fish Fry
Pearl Bailey
Saturday Night Fish Fry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
Saturday Night Fish Fry
Last played on
Pushin Forty
Pearl Bailey
Pushin Forty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cfrd.jpglink
Pushin Forty
Last played on
