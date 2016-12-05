Rebecca BlackBorn 21 June 1997
Rebecca Black
1997-06-21
Rebecca Black Biography (Wikipedia)
Rebecca Renee Black (born June 21, 1997) is an American YouTuber and singer who gained extensive media coverage when the music video for her 2011 single "Friday" went viral on YouTube and other social media sites. "Friday" was derided by many music critics and viewers, who dubbed it "the worst song ever". Black went on to release other songs including her Dave Days collaboration "Saturday". She currently uploads videos on her YouTube channel about various topics.
Rebecca Black Tracks
Saturday
Rebecca Black
Saturday
Saturday
Saturday (feat. Dave Days)
Rebecca Black
Saturday (feat. Dave Days)
Saturday (feat. Dave Days)
Friday
Rebecca Black
Friday
Friday
