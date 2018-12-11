The MeatmenFormed 1979
The Meatmen
1979
The Meatmen Biography (Wikipedia)
The Meatmen are an American punk band headed by Tesco Vee, originally existing from 1981 to 1988, before reforming in the mid-1990s, and again in the 2000s. They were known for their outrageous stage antics and offensive lyrics. They reformed in 2008 and continue to tour and record.
The Meatmen Tracks
Cosmos
The Meatmen
Cosmos
Cosmos
I Remember Now
The Meatmen
I Remember Now
I Remember Now
