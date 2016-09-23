Jerzy MilianPolish jazz musician, painter and composer, vibraphonist. Born 10 April 1935. Died 7 March 2018
Jerzy Milian
1935-04-10
Jerzy Milian Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerzy Stanisław Milian (April 10, 1935 – March 7, 2018) was a jazz musician, painter, composer and vibraphonist. At sixteen he graduated from the Secondary School of Music in Poznan. His teachers were Wolfram Heicking and Bogusław Schaeffer.
Jerzy Milian Tracks
Gackeck
ASTROBOLID
Wrod Pampasow
