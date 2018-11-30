Connie Fisher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqt66.jpg
1983-06-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/312b24b0-a7b3-44be-bc64-1e5a9bd4481e
Connie Fisher Biography (Wikipedia)
Connie Fisher (born 17 June 1983) is a British actress, singer and tv presenter, who won the BBC One talent contest, How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?
On 15 November 2006, she opened to excellent reviews in the part of Maria von Trapp in The Sound of Music in the West End, London on a six-month contract, which was extended until 23 February 2008. She resumed the role of Maria in The Sound of Music UK tour starting in July 2009. She had a recurring role as a patient in the British medical drama series Casualty in 2012.
Connie Fisher Performances & Interviews
Connie Fisher Tracks
Sort by
The Lonely Goatherd
Connie Fisher
The Lonely Goatherd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt66.jpglink
The Lonely Goatherd
Last played on
My Favourite Things
Connie Fisher
My Favourite Things
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt66.jpglink
My Favourite Things
Last played on
Dance The Dance
Connie Fisher
Dance The Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt66.jpglink
Dance The Dance
Last played on
The Lonely Goatherd
Connie Fisher
The Lonely Goatherd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt66.jpglink
The Lonely Goatherd
Performer
Last played on
The Sound Of Music
Connie Fisher
The Sound Of Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt66.jpglink
The Sound Of Music
Last played on
No Matter What
Connie Fisher
No Matter What
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt66.jpglink
No Matter What
Last played on
Curiad Calon
Connie Fisher
Curiad Calon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt66.jpglink
Curiad Calon
Last played on
Do Re Mi (The Sound of Music)
Connie Fisher
Do Re Mi (The Sound of Music)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt66.jpglink
Do Re Mi (The Sound of Music)
Last played on
Do-Re-Mi
Connie Fisher
Do-Re-Mi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt66.jpglink
Do-Re-Mi
Last played on
When She Loved Me
Connie Fisher
When She Loved Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt66.jpglink
When She Loved Me
Last played on
Maybe This Time
Connie Fisher
Maybe This Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt66.jpglink
Maybe This Time
Last played on
I Have Confidence
Connie Fisher
I Have Confidence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt66.jpglink
I Have Confidence
Last played on
Malagueña
Connie Fisher
Malagueña
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt66.jpglink
Malagueña
Last played on
Lloyd-Webber/Rice: Dance the Dance
Connie Fisher
Lloyd-Webber/Rice: Dance the Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt66.jpglink
Lloyd-Webber/Rice: Dance the Dance
Last played on
Secret Love, from Calamity Jane
Connie Fisher
Secret Love, from Calamity Jane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt66.jpglink
Secret Love, from Calamity Jane
Last played on
Lloyd-Webber/Stilgoe, Make up my heart, from Starlight Express
Connie Fisher
Lloyd-Webber/Stilgoe, Make up my heart, from Starlight Express
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt66.jpglink
Someone to watch over me
Connie Fisher
Someone to watch over me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt66.jpglink
Someone to watch over me
Last played on
I could Have danced all night
Connie Fisher
I could Have danced all night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt66.jpglink
You're The One (featuring Orchestra)
Connie Fisher
You're The One (featuring Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt66.jpglink
Don't Sleep In The Subway (featuring Orchestra)
Connie Fisher
Don't Sleep In The Subway (featuring Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt66.jpglink
Playlists featuring Connie Fisher
Past BBC Events
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edrnc8
Caerphilly
2013-09-07T23:44:14
7
Sep
2013
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2013
Caerphilly
Proms 2007: Prom 12 - Jamboree!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehdxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-22T23:44:14
22
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 12 - Jamboree!
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 10 - Jamboree!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew3fxj
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-21T23:44:14
21
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 10 - Jamboree!
Royal Albert Hall
