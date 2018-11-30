Connie Fisher (born 17 June 1983) is a British actress, singer and tv presenter, who won the BBC One talent contest, How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?

On 15 November 2006, she opened to excellent reviews in the part of Maria von Trapp in The Sound of Music in the West End, London on a six-month contract, which was extended until 23 February 2008. She resumed the role of Maria in The Sound of Music UK tour starting in July 2009. She had a recurring role as a patient in the British medical drama series Casualty in 2012.