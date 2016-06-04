Harry BabasinBorn 29 March 1921. Died 21 May 1988
1921-03-29
Yervant Harry Babasin, Jr. (19 March 1921 – 21 May 1988) was an American jazz bassist. His nickname was "The Bear".
Golden Touch
Oscar Pettiford
Golden Touch
Golden Touch
Last played on
Dalvatore Sally
Britt Woodman
Dalvatore Sally
Dalvatore Sally
Composer
Last played on
