Kong Nay
1946
Kong Nay (born 1946) is a Cambodian musician who plays the chapei dong veng. He is one of relatively few great masters to have survived the Khmer Rouge era, and is known as the "Ray Charles of Cambodia".
He received the 2017 Fukuoka Arts and Culture Prize.
Kroeun satreil
The Girls Is Away But The Heart Is At Home
Dancing With Krom (feat. Kong Nay)
Lullaby (Bam Pe)
My Life (Phat Cheay)
