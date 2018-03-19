Jai Paul
Jai Paul Biography (Wikipedia)
Jai Paul is a British songwriter, record producer and recording artist from Rayners Lane in Greater London, United Kingdom. He is signed to XL Recordings. His songs "BTSTU" and "Jasmine" have been influential on underground as well as mainstream pop music in the 2010s. His brother is A.K. Paul.
Jai Paul Tracks
BTSTU
Jai Paul
BTSTU
BTSTU
Jasmine (Demo)
Jai Paul
Jasmine (Demo)
Jasmine (Demo)
Str8 Outta Mumbai
Jai Paul
Str8 Outta Mumbai
Str8 Outta Mumbai
Jasmine
Jai Paul
Jasmine
Jasmine
All Night (Demo)
Jai Paul
All Night (Demo)
All Night (Demo)
Track 5
Jai Paul
Track 5
Track 5
Jasmine (Camo & Krooked Edit)
Jai Paul
Jasmine (Camo & Krooked Edit)
Jasmine (Camo & Krooked Edit)
Untitled
Jai Paul
Untitled
Untitled
Jasmine (Jai Paul Cover)
J Tropic
Jasmine (Jai Paul Cover)
Jasmine (Jai Paul Cover)
BTSTU
Jai Paul
BTSTU
BTSTU
Genevieve/Track 05
Jai Paul
Genevieve/Track 05
Genevieve/Track 05
