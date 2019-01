Jai Paul is a British songwriter, record producer and recording artist from Rayners Lane in Greater London, United Kingdom. He is signed to XL Recordings. His songs "BTSTU" and "Jasmine" have been influential on underground as well as mainstream pop music in the 2010s. His brother is A.K. Paul.

