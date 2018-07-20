The Egyptian LoverBorn 31 August 1963
The Egyptian Lover
1963-08-31
The Egyptian Lover Biography (Wikipedia)
Gregory Broussard (born August 31, 1963 in Los Angeles, California), better known by his stage name Egyptian Lover, is an American musician, vocalist, producer and DJ, and was an important part of the L.A. dance music and rap scene in the early 1980s.
The Egyptian Lover Tracks
Electro Pharaoh (Instrumental)
The Egyptian Lover
Electro Pharaoh (Instrumental)
Electro Pharaoh (Instrumental)
Egypt, Egypt
The Egyptian Lover
Egypt, Egypt
Egypt, Egypt
Sintropolis
The Egyptian Lover
Sintropolis
Sintropolis
I Cry
The Egyptian Lover
I Cry
I Cry
Egypt
The Egyptian Lover
Egypt
Egypt
Dance 2 My Beat
The Egyptian Lover
Dance 2 My Beat
Dance 2 My Beat
JAMIT (feat. The Egyptian Lover)
Nick Hook
JAMIT (feat. The Egyptian Lover)
JAMIT (feat. The Egyptian Lover)
Freak-A-Holic
The Egyptian Lover
Freak-A-Holic
Freak-A-Holic
J.A.M.I.T (Neana Remix) (feat. The Egyptian Lover)
Nick Hook
J.A.M.I.T (Neana Remix) (feat. The Egyptian Lover)
J.A.M.I.T (Neana Remix) (feat. The Egyptian Lover)
Performer
What Is A D.J. If He Can't Scratch
The Egyptian Lover
What Is A D.J. If He Can't Scratch
A Strange Place (The Alezby Inn)
The Egyptian Lover
A Strange Place (The Alezby Inn)
A Strange Place (The Alezby Inn)
The Alezby Inn
The Egyptian Lover
The Alezby Inn
The Alezby Inn
Do U Wanna Get Down [Deb's Duel Of Legends Mix](2010)
The Egyptian Lover
Do U Wanna Get Down [Deb's Duel Of Legends Mix](2010)
Upcoming Events
1
Mar
2019
The Egyptian Lover
The Jazz Cafe, London, UK
