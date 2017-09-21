Johann Gottlieb GoldbergBorn 14 March 1727. Died 13 April 1756
Johann Gottlieb Goldberg (baptized 14 March 1727 – 13 April 1756) was a German virtuoso harpsichordist, organist, and composer of the late Baroque and early Classical period. He is best known for lending his name, as the probable original performer, to the renowned Goldberg Variations of J.S. Bach.
Sonata in C minor for 2 violins, viola and continuo
Sonata for 2 violins and continuo in C major
