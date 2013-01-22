DeadguyFormed 1994. Disbanded 1997
Deadguy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/311e7afe-e0e3-476a-a703-fcd61dc049ac
Deadguy Biography (Wikipedia)
Deadguy was an American metalcore band from New Brunswick, New Jersey. The band formed in 1994 and disbanded in 1997. The band is considered to have played an important role in the development of the metalcore fusion genre, their sole studio album Fixation on a Co-Worker being cited as a classic within the genre by some. In 2006, Decibel magazine included the album in its "Hall of Fame" list.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Deadguy Tracks
Sort by
Pins And Needles
Deadguy
Pins And Needles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deadguy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist