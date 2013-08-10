The Riot Squad were a pop group from London, initially managed and produced by Larry Page and later, for their reunion, by Joe Meek.

Members included Graham Bonney (vocals), Ron Ryan (guitar), Len Tuckey (guitar), Mark Stevens (keyboards), Mike Martin (bass), Brian Davies (bass), Mitch Mitchell (drums), Roger Crisp (Bass), Terry Clifford (Guitar), Butch Davis (Piano), Derek "Del" Roll (Drums). Their only constant member was to be Bob Evans (saxophone), who, after the band split for the first time, "reunited" The Riot Squad with all new musicians.

In early 1967, they were joined by David Bowie, who at the time was recording material for his self-titled debut album. The band consisted of six members: Bowie (vocal, guitar, mouth-harp), Rod Davies (guitar), Brian "Croak" Prebble (Vocals), Bob Evans (tenor saxophone, flute), George Butcher (keyboards) and Derek Roll (drums). This incarnation recorded several tracks, including a cover of The Velvet Underground's "I'm Waiting for the Man", and a Velvets-influenced Bowie original called "Little Toy Soldier," which lifts its chorus nearly verbatim from The Velvets' "Venus in Furs." These and other songs featuring David Bowie were officially released in 2012 on "The Last Chapter: Mods & Sods".