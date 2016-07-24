Leland Palmer (born June 16, 1945 in Port Washington, New York) is an American actress, dancer, and singer who has appeared on stage, in motion pictures, and on television. She appeared on Broadway in Bajour, A Joyful Noise, Hello, Dolly!, Applause, and Pippin. Palmer received two Tony Award nominations: in 1967 for featured actress in a musical (Miss Jimmie in A Joyful Noise), and in 1973 for actress in a musical (Fastrada in Pippin). She appeared as Viola in the rock musical "Your Own Thing" during a highly regarded run at the Huntington Hartford Theater in Los Angeles in August 1968, in the role that she originated in the original New York production.

Her U.S. television appearances include guest roles on Love, American Style; Laverne & Shirley; and Rhoda. She was also a regular on Dinah Shore's summer variety television show, Dinah and Her New Best Friends in 1976. She played Aŕlene in the 1976 television movie "James Dean". To motion-picture audiences, Palmer is known best for Bob Fosse's All That Jazz (1979), in which she played Audrey Paris, a character believed to be modeled on Fosse's wife, Gwen Verdon.