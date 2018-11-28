MakoLA based duo, "wearemako"
Mako
Mako Biography (Wikipedia)
Alex Seaver, better known by his stage name Mako, is an American DJ and singer-songwriter from Los Angeles. The project Mako originally started as a duo with producer Logan Light, who left the group in 2017. Mako rose to prominence in the electronic dance music scene from their single "Beam", which was remixed by Dannic on Revealed Recordings and played at festivals worldwide. One of their most recent works was "I Won't Let You Walk Away", a vocal version of their previous single "Sunburst", with vocalist Madison Beer of YouTube fame.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mako Tracks
Breathe
Mako
Breathe
Breathe
Last played on
