Alex Seaver, better known by his stage name Mako, is an American DJ and singer-songwriter from Los Angeles. The project Mako originally started as a duo with producer Logan Light, who left the group in 2017. Mako rose to prominence in the electronic dance music scene from their single "Beam", which was remixed by Dannic on Revealed Recordings and played at festivals worldwide. One of their most recent works was "I Won't Let You Walk Away", a vocal version of their previous single "Sunburst", with vocalist Madison Beer of YouTube fame.