Charles RosenBorn 5 May 1927. Died 9 December 2012
1927-05-05
Charles Rosen Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Welles Rosen (May 5, 1927 – December 9, 2012) was an American pianist and writer on music. He is remembered for his career as a concert pianist, for his recordings, and for his many writings, notable among them the book The Classical Style.
Charles Rosen Tracks
3 Little Pieces
Anton Webern
Movements for Piano and Orchestra (V. Eighth note = 104)
Igor Stravinsky
Soirees De Vienne [after Schubert]
Franz Liszt
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 16
Elliott Carter
Three Studies for piano, Op 18
Béla Bartók
The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (Contrapunctus 14)
Johann Sebastian Bach
The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (Contrapunctus 9 à 4 alla duodecima)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Pour les quartes and pour les octaves from 12 etudes for piano
Claude Debussy
Der Tag ist vergangen, Op 12 No 1
Heather Harper
Sonata No. 27 In E Minor Op.90 For Piano
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Sonata In G Major
Charles Rosen
Past BBC Events
Proms 1980: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
1980-09-09T00:12:14
9
Sep
1980
Proms 1972: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-12T00:12:14
12
Aug
1972
Proms 1971: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-03T00:12:14
3
Aug
1971
Proms 1970: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
1970-07-30T00:12:14
30
Jul
1970
Proms 1969: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-08T00:12:14
8
Aug
1969
Charles Rosen Links
