Mary MacGregorBorn 6 May 1948
Mary MacGregor
1948-05-06
Mary MacGregor Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary MacGregor (born May 6, 1948) is an American singer, best known for singing the 1976 song "Torn Between Two Lovers", which topped the Billboard charts for two weeks.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Torn Between Two Lovers
Mary MacGregor
Torn Between Two Lovers
Torn Between Two Lovers
Last played on
Mary MacGrefor - Torn Between Two Lovers
Mary MacGregor
Mary MacGrefor - Torn Between Two Lovers
Mary MacGrefor - Torn Between Two Lovers
Last played on
