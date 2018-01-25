Evelyn RothwellBorn 24 January 1911. Died 25 January 2008
Evelyn Rothwell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1911-01-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3110017c-119d-4bf6-8e53-f59c08ab83f9
Evelyn Rothwell Biography (Wikipedia)
Evelyn, Lady Barbirolli OBE (24 January 1911 – 25 January 2008) was an English oboist, and the wife of the eminent conductor Sir John Barbirolli.
She was born Evelyn Rothwell, and was known professionally by that name until after she was widowed, when she became known as Evelyn Barbirolli. She rose to fame at a time when there were very few women in orchestras except for harpists.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Evelyn Rothwell Tracks
Sort by
Concerto for oboe and strings
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Concerto for oboe and strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8n.jpglink
Concerto for oboe and strings
Last played on
Sarabande
Alexander Briger
Sarabande
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sarabande
Last played on
Oboe Concerto in C minor
Evelyn Rothwell
Oboe Concerto in C minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56t.jpglink
Oboe Concerto in C minor
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1968: Prom 20
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egzp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1968-08-09T00:12:34
9
Aug
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1961: Prom 37
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez36q9
Royal Albert Hall
1961-09-02T00:12:34
2
Sep
1961
Proms 1961: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1959: Prom 26
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg8dgw
Royal Albert Hall
1959-08-24T00:12:34
24
Aug
1959
Proms 1959: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1959: Prom 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emg4wh
Royal Albert Hall
1959-07-31T00:12:34
31
Jul
1959
Proms 1959: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1958: Prom 31
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew8dgw
Royal Albert Hall
1958-08-30T00:12:34
30
Aug
1958
Proms 1958: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist