Barbara Ruth Dickson OBE (born Dunfermline, Fife, 27 September 1947) is a Scottish singer whose hits include "I Know Him So Well", "Answer Me" and "January February". Dickson has placed fifteen albums in the UK Albums Chart from 1977 to date, and had a number of hit singles, including four which reached the Top 20 in the UK Singles Chart. The Scotsman newspaper has described her as Scotland's best-selling female singer in terms of the numbers of hit chart singles and albums she has achieved in the UK since 1976.
She is also a two-time Olivier Award-winning actress, with roles including Viv Nicholson in the musical Spend Spend Spend, and she was the original Mrs. Johnston in Willy Russell's long-running musical Blood Brothers. On TV she starred as Anita Braithwaite in Band of Gold.
- Barbara Dickson | My Musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03v9k94.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03v9k94.jpg2016-05-16T09:50:00.000ZBarbara Dickson shares her love of Henry Purcell's When I Am Laid In Earth.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03v9kl6
- Barbara Dickson in conversation with Simon Mayohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02h3ssm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02h3ssm.jpg2015-01-17T11:52:00.000ZSimon Mayo talks to Scottish singer and actor Barbara Dickson about her glittering career and her upcoming UK tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02h3ssr
- Barbara Dickson Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02fpwyh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02fpwyh.jpg2014-12-21T14:48:00.000ZBarbara performed two songs live in Terry's studiohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02fpwys
- Barbara Dickson Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01nghsz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01nghsz.jpg2013-12-16T12:14:00.000ZBarbara performs two songs live in the studio for Sir Terryhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01nghyq
I Know Him So Well
January February
Another Suitcase In Another Hall
Answer Me
Easy Terms
If You're Right
Tell Me It's Not True
The Angel Gabriel From Heaven Came
Caravan Song
Marilyn Monroe
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2017
