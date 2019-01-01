Vanessa JenkinsBorn 22 September 1966
Vanessa Jenkins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966-09-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/310bd30c-6334-40e2-bb5a-76af85e6e8df
Vanessa Jenkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruth Alexandra Elisabeth Jones, MBE (born 22 September 1966) is a Welsh television actress, novelist and screenwriter. She co-starred in and co-wrote the award-winning British comedy Gavin & Stacey and has appeared in many television comedies and dramas, such as Jimmy McGovern The Street with Timothy Spall (2009), and starring as Hattie Jacques in Hattie for BBC Four.
She takes the lead role in the comedy drama series Stella for Sky 1 produced by Tidy Productions, the company she co-founded in 2008 with her husband David Peet, who is managing director.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vanessa Jenkins Tracks
Sort by
Vanessa Jenkins Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"Nothing we say to each other means anything" - why Wiley hasn't seen Dizzee in 16 years
-
Wiley: "Reading what my dad wrote about me made me cry"
-
Why was JME was so important to Wiley rediscovering Grime?
-
UK MC Tinchy Stryder celebrates 15 Years Of BBC Radio 1Xtra - #1XtraAt15
-
Wiley
-
Skepta and Wiley had a good night at the NME Awards
-
‘This title means a lot to me’ - Wiley on being ‘The Godfather’
-
Wiley Interview
-
Fire in the Booth – Tinchy Stryder Part 2
-
10 Moments That Made Wiley: Wiley talks about how he is 'over' Glastonbury
Back to artist