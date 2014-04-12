Paul WerticoBorn 5 January 1953
Paul Wertico
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-01-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3107647b-7bc5-4b33-aa07-2570e631b74a
Paul Wertico Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Wertico (born January 5, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois) is an American drummer. He gained recognition as a member of the Pat Metheny Group from 1983 until 2001, leaving the group to spend more time with his family and to pursue other musical interests.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Wertico Tracks
Sort by
So May It Secretly Begin
Pat Metheny Group
So May It Secretly Begin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qycr.jpglink
So May It Secretly Begin
Last played on
Paul Wertico Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist