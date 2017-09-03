The SunpilotsFormed 2006
The Sunpilots
2006
The Sunpilots Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sunpilots are a four-piece Australian-German alternative rock band formed in 2006 by mainstays Raj Siva-Rajah on lead vocals and Bob Spencer on lead guitar. They relocated to Berlin in September 2010. The group has issued two studio albums, Living Receiver (2009) and King of the Sugarcoated Tongues (2012).
