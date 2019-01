Sharon "Shari" Ulrich (born 17 October 1951) is a Canadian/American musician and songwriter. She has won a Juno Award for "Most Promising Female Vocalist of the Year" and worked as a television host, actress, film composer, and educator. A multi-instrumentalist, she plays violin, mandolin, guitar, piano, and dulcimer.

