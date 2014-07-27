Shari UlrichBorn 17 October 1951
Shari Ulrich
1951-10-17
Shari Ulrich Biography (Wikipedia)
Sharon "Shari" Ulrich (born 17 October 1951) is a Canadian/American musician and songwriter. She has won a Juno Award for "Most Promising Female Vocalist of the Year" and worked as a television host, actress, film composer, and educator. A multi-instrumentalist, she plays violin, mandolin, guitar, piano, and dulcimer.
Shari Ulrich Tracks
One Sky
Shari Ulrich
One Sky
One Sky
Last played on
Dark Side Of Pride
Shari Ulrich
Dark Side Of Pride
Dark Side Of Pride
Last played on
Making Friends with Gone
Shari Ulrich
Making Friends with Gone
Making Friends with Gone
Last played on
