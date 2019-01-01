Brother Resistance
Brother Resistance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3102ff7c-d46b-4828-a332-270914c0c59c
Brother Resistance Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Lewis aka Lutalo Masimba, better known as Brother Resistance, is a rhythm poet and musician from Trinidad and Tobago.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brother Resistance Tracks
Sort by
Brother Resistance Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist