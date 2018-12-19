Seckou Keita
Seckou Keita Biography (Wikipedia)
Seckou Keita (born 14 February 1978) is a kora player and drummer from Senegal. He is a charismatic live performer and one of the few champions of the less-known and rhythmically rocking kora repertoire from Casamance in southern Senegal.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Seckou Keita Performances & Interviews
- Listen to Seckou Keita in session for World on 3https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p013jndk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p013jndk.jpg2013-02-11T12:29:00.000ZTracks: Rewmi Wati Dima Konte Djoula Mirohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p014y77m
Listen to Seckou Keita in session for World on 3
Seckou Keita Tracks
Clarach (Byw)
Catrin Finch
Clarach (Byw)
Clarach (Byw)
Yama Ba
Catrin Finch & Seckou Keita
Yama Ba
Yama Ba
Bach to Baisso
Johann Sebastian Bach
Bach to Baisso
Bach to Baisso
Kanu Foro
Seckou Keita
Kanu Foro
Kanu Foro
Cofiwch Dryweryn
Catrin Finch
Cofiwch Dryweryn
Cofiwch Dryweryn
Clarach
Catrin Finch
Clarach
Clarach
Mandé
Seckou Keita
Mandé
Mandé
Listen to the Grass Grow
Catrin Finch
Listen to the Grass Grow
Listen to the Grass Grow
Ceffylau
Catrin Finch
Ceffylau
Ceffylau
1677 + Seckou Keita
Catrin Finch
1677 + Seckou Keita
1677 + Seckou Keita
1677
Catrin Finch
1677
1677
Namou
Seckou Keita
Namou
Namou
Yama Ba
Catrin Finch
Yama Ba
Yama Ba
Listen To The Grass Grow (feat. Gwyneth Glyn)
Catrin Finch & Seckou Keita
Listen To The Grass Grow (feat. Gwyneth Glyn)
Listen To The Grass Grow (feat. Gwyneth Glyn)
Bach to Baisso
Johann Sebastian Bach
Bach to Baisso
Bach to Baisso
Genedigaeth koring-bato
Catrin Finch
Genedigaeth koring-bato
Genedigaeth koring-bato
Téranga-Bah
Catrin Finch & Seckou Keita
Téranga-Bah
Téranga-Bah
Tatono
Seckou Keita
Tatono
Tatono
If Only I Knew
Seckou Keita
If Only I Knew
If Only I Knew
Little Bro
Seckou Keita
Little Bro
Little Bro
Distance
Seckou Keita
Distance
Distance
Fatiliku
Omar Sosa
Fatiliku
Fatiliku
Genedigaeth Koring-Bato
Catrin Finch/Seckou Keita, Catrin Finch & Seckou Keita
Genedigaeth Koring-Bato
Genedigaeth Koring-Bato
Omar Sosa
Omar Sosa
Omar Sosa
Omar Sosa
Dary
Omar Sosa
Dary
Dary
Mining-Nah
Omar Sosa
Mining-Nah
Mining-Nah
Future Strings In E
Seckou Keita
Future Strings In E
Future Strings In E
Abdou N'Diaye
Seckou Keita
Abdou N'Diaye
Abdou N'Diaye
If Only I Knew
Seckou Keita
If Only I Knew
If Only I Knew
The Path From Gabou (Songlines Awards)
Seckou Keita
The Path From Gabou (Songlines Awards)
The Path From Gabou (Songlines Awards)
Ndoke (Little Bro)
Seckou Keita
Ndoke (Little Bro)
Ndoke (Little Bro)
Dingba Don
Seckou Keita
Dingba Don
Dingba Don
Mikhi Nathan Mu-Toma
Seckou Keita
Mikhi Nathan Mu-Toma
Mikhi Nathan Mu-Toma
THE PATH FROM GABOU
Seckou Keita
THE PATH FROM GABOU
THE PATH FROM GABOU
