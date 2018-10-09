Bystrík RežuchaBorn 14 January 1935. Died 16 August 2012
Bystrík Režucha
1935-01-14
Bystrík Režucha Biography (Wikipedia)
Bystrík Režucha (14 January 1935, Bratislava – 16 August, 2012) was a Slovak conductor. He was a chief conductor of the Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra.
Bystrík Režucha Tracks
2 Pictures for orchestra (Sz.46) (Op.10)
Béla Bartók
2 Pictures for orchestra (Sz.46) (Op.10)
2 Pictures for orchestra (Sz.46) (Op.10)
Orchestra
Last played on
Pan Voyevoda - Suite From The Opera Op.59
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Pan Voyevoda - Suite From The Opera Op.59
Pan Voyevoda - Suite From The Opera Op.59
Last played on
