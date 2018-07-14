Judge JulesBorn 26 October 1966
Judge Jules
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966-10-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/30fe82d2-686c-4477-a22d-fb6ad9262ee8
Judge Jules Biography (Wikipedia)
Julius O'Riordan (born 26 October 1966), better known by his stage name Judge Jules, is a British dance music DJ, record producer and entertainment lawyer. Known for his DJ activities, music production and popular radio show which achieved global success. He was voted best DJ in the world by DJ Mag in the year 1995.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Judge Jules Tracks
Sort by
Exclusive
Judge Jules
Exclusive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Exclusive
Last played on
Collide (feat. Christina Novelli)
Judge Jules
Collide (feat. Christina Novelli)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The March
Judge Jules
The March
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The March
The Intro (Welcome)
Judge Jules
The Intro (Welcome)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Intro (Welcome)
The Attack
Judge Jules
The Attack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Attack
Last played on
I Don't Wanna Lose Your Love
Judge Jules
I Don't Wanna Lose Your Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Wanna Lose Your Love
Last played on
JJ_fx
Judge Jules
JJ_fx
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
JJ_fx
Last played on
City Nights
Judge Jules
City Nights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
City Nights
Last played on
The Greater Good
Judge Jules
The Greater Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Greater Good
Last played on
Verano Loco
Judge Jules
Verano Loco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Verano Loco
Last played on
Judge Jules Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist