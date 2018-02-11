Mitch LeighBorn 30 January 1928. Died 16 March 2014
Mitch Leigh
1928-01-30
Mitch Leigh Biography (Wikipedia)
Mitch Leigh (born Irwin Michnick; January 30, 1928 – March 16, 2014) was an American musical theatre composer and theatrical producer best known for the musical Man of La Mancha.
Mitch Leigh Tracks
The Impossible Dream (The Man of La Mancha)
Mitch Leigh
The Impossible Dream (The Man of La Mancha)
The Impossible Dream (The Man of La Mancha)
The Impossible Dream
Mitch Leigh
The Impossible Dream
The Impossible Dream
To Dream the Impossible Dream (Man of La Mancha)
Mitch Leigh
To Dream the Impossible Dream (Man of La Mancha)
