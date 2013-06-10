To My Boy is an electropop duo consisting of Jack Snape and Sam White, who originate from Chesterfield and Liverpool respectively. They met whilst both members were undergraduate students at Durham University, and are currently based in Liverpool. They have toured with Jakobínarína and released the album, Messages (co-produced by James Ford) in 2007, as well as several singles. The NME described their music around this time as ranging ‘from ultra-modern synth pop into brilliantly overblown camp ’80s electro’. Fitting with their electronic sound, their lyrics mainly deal with future technology and other science fiction themes. To My Boy's second album, The Habitable Zone, was released on 31 May 2010 on their own label. It was described by Gigwise as a 'more accomplished' album, in which they 'moved away from science fiction / futuristic themes to more organic, earth based lyrics.'