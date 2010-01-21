SeabearFormed 2003
Seabear
2003
Seabear Biography (Wikipedia)
Seabear is an Icelandic seven-piece indie-folk band from Reykjavík. Although hailing from Iceland, they sing primarily in English. They are signed to the Morr Music record label.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Seabear Tracks
Lion Face Boy
Seabear
Lion Face Boy
I sing swim
Seabear
I sing swim
I sing swim
Last played on
