Aulis SallinenBorn 9 April 1935
Aulis Sallinen
Aulis Sallinen
1935-04-09

Aulis Sallinen Biography (Wikipedia)
Aulis Sallinen (born 9 April 1935) is a Finnish contemporary classical music composer. His music has been variously described as "remorselessly harsh", a "beautifully crafted amalgam of several 20th-century styles", and "neo-romantic". Sallinen studied at the Sibelius Academy, where his teachers included Joonas Kokkonen. He has had works commissioned by the Kronos Quartet, and has also written seven operas, eight symphonies, concertos for violin, cello, flute, horn and English horn as well as several chamber works. He won the Nordic Council Music Prize in 1978 for his opera Ratsumies (The Horseman).
Aulis Sallinen Tracks
The Nocturnal Dances of Don Juanquixote, Op 58 (Chamber Music III, for cello and string orchestra)



Castle in the Water



Orchestra
Eight Songs



Songs From The Sea for Chorus (3rd & 4th mvt)



Sunrise serenade, Op.63



The King goes forth to France, Op. 53 - Act III



Shadows - prelude Op.52 for orchestra



Horn Concerto, Op 82, 'Campane ed Arie'



Winter Was Hard Op. 20



Sunrise Serenade, Op. 63



Prelude for Orchestra, Op 52, 'Shadows'



Quartet no. 3 Op.19 (Aspects of Peltoniemi Hintrik's funeral march) for strings


Introduction and Tango Overture Op.74b for piano and strings



Vintern var hard [Winter was hard] Op.20 for chorus



Kullervo - opera in 2 acts



Punainen viiva [The Red Line] Op.2



Sunrise Serenade, op 63



