Adam Franklin (born 7 October 1968) is an English guitarist, singer, and songwriter who is the front-man of the alternative rock band Swervedriver (1989–99, 2007–present) as well as the main creative force behind Toshack Highway (1999–2006) and currently releases records under his own name with his touring band Bolts of Melody. Franklin has released five independent studio albums in addition to three albums and two EPs under the moniker "Toshack Highway". He also sings and plays guitar in Magnetic Morning, a collaboration with Sam Fogarino from Interpol who have released an EP and a full-length album. Franklin is also a longtime member of the Sophia collective.