Adam FranklinBorn 19 July 1968
Adam Franklin
1968-07-19
Adam Franklin Biography (Wikipedia)
Adam Franklin (born 7 October 1968) is an English guitarist, singer, and songwriter who is the front-man of the alternative rock band Swervedriver (1989–99, 2007–present) as well as the main creative force behind Toshack Highway (1999–2006) and currently releases records under his own name with his touring band Bolts of Melody. Franklin has released five independent studio albums in addition to three albums and two EPs under the moniker "Toshack Highway". He also sings and plays guitar in Magnetic Morning, a collaboration with Sam Fogarino from Interpol who have released an EP and a full-length album. Franklin is also a longtime member of the Sophia collective.
Adam Franklin Tracks
War
Adam Franklin
War
War
Last played on
Let Me Tell You A Story
Adam Franklin
Let Me Tell You A Story
Stay Five Years
Adam Franklin
Stay Five Years
Stay Five Years
Last played on
