Butch Walker Biography (Wikipedia)
Bradley Glenn "Butch" Walker (born November 14, 1969) is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. He was the lead guitarist for the glam metal band SouthGang from the late 1980s to early 1990s as well as the lead vocalist and guitarist for rock band Marvelous 3 from 1997 until 2001.
